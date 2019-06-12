“It was a difficult victory” – Armenia boss on 2:3 Greece clash in Athens

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Head coach of Armenia Armen Gyulbudaghyants says the 2:3 victory over Greece in the EURO 2020 qualifier was “difficult”.

“The boys did a great job, they played disciplined,” he said in a post-match press conference. He said the team “lost focus only in a single moment”.

“This was a very difficult victory for us,” the Armenia boss added.

Accordng to him, in these kinds of matches what matters is the mood setting and the desire.

“Many thanks to our fans. We felt your support,” Gyulbudaghyants said.



Greece fell to a shock 2:3 defeat at home to Armenia on June 11th. This is the first time ever that Armenia is defeating Greece in football.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan