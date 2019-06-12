Qatari businessmen to explore Armenia’s investment opportunities

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Businessmen from Qatar are planning to travel to Armenia in 2020 to explore investment opportunities following an invitation from President Armen Sarkissian, Qatar Chamber Board member Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli revealed, according to Gulf Times.

Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli met with Sarkissian during the Armenian Summit of Minds that took place recently in Dilijan. He said the Armenian President is “very interested to attract more investment to his country.”

“The president of Armenia called on Qatari businessmen to explore investment opportunities available there,” said al-Obaidli, who noted that the meeting with Sarkissian discussed ways of enhancing co-operation relations between the Qatari and Armenian private and business sectors, according to Gulf Times.

Al-Obaidli said the Armenian president lauded the strong relations between Qatar and his country, “and stressed his desire to strengthen these relations in all fields, especially in trade and economy.”



“The investment climate in Armenia is attractive and includes a lot of incentives … we also discussed aspects of co-operation between the Qatari private sector and its Armenian counterparts in many sectors, especially in food security,” al-Obaidli added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan



