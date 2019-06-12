PM Pashinyan offers congrats to Armenian football team after stunning Greece victory

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated the Armenian National Football Team for the stunning victory against Greece in the Athens EURO 2020 qualifier.

“6 goals and two victories in two matches? This is already serious. Congratulations to the Armenian National Football Team, with expectations of a heated football autumn,” the PM wrote on Facebook.

Greece fell to a shock 2:3 defeat at home to Armenia on June 11th. This is the first time ever that Armenia is defeating Greece in football.

Earlier Armenia defeated Lichtenstein 3:0.

National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan, who is also the President of the Armenian Football Federation, also personally congratulated the team via a video call.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan