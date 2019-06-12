Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a private meeting with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

“After introducing our parliamentary delegation to the King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf I had a 30-minute private meeting with His Majesty”, the Speaker said on Facebook.

Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan arrived in Sweden on an official visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan