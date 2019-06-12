Tajikistan’s businessmen interested in Armenian market

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economy Tigran Khachatryan received Ambassador of Tajikistan to Armenia Imomuddin Mirzoevich Sattorov, the ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the Ambassador expressed satisfaction over the intensification of ongoing joint activities.

The officials discussed issues relating to the inter-governmental economic commission and the dialogue format between the businessmen within the frames of this commission. They highlighted the need to take actions to increase the trade turnover volumes between Armenia and Tajikistan.

The meeting also touched upon the composition of the economies of the two states, the main goods and directions of export, the combining opportunities and possible areas of cooperation.

The Ambassador stated that IT is among the prospective fields where Tajik businessmen are interested in making investments. He added that they are greatly interested in the Armenian dried fruit production and informed that a businessmen’s delegation from one of the largest communities of Tajikistan will visit Armenia to explore the country’s successful experience.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan