EU-Armenia Partnership Council meeting due in Brussels


YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will travel to Brussels on June 13 to participate in the II Armenia-EU Partnership Council meeting.

The session will be chaired by Mnatsakanyan and EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, the foreign ministry reported in a news release.

After the meeting Mnatsakanyan and Mogherini are expected to deliver a joint news conference.

