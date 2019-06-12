Armenian government adopted a path on building innovative and inclusive economy – deputy PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan on June 11 received the group conducting Armenia’s technological research which has been formed by the joint initiative of the American University of Armenia (AUA) and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by minister of economy Tigran Khachatryan, minister of high technological industry Hakob Arshakyan and deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport Arevik Anapiosyan.

The experts of various international research institutions introduced the results of their research conducted in Armenia’s educational, economic and technological sectors. They drew the attention of the Armenian government representatives on the growth of the competitiveness of Armenian companies, strengthening of education-business ties, as well as on other proposals of the research group.

Deputy PM Avinyan highly appreciated the work carried out by the joint initiative of the AUA and AGBU, stating that the government of Armenia has adopted the path of building an innovative and inclusive economy, for which the maximum use of opportunities provided by applied science both in the economy and the public administration system is very important. The deputy PM said the government is implementing a number of programs aimed at developing the mutual connection of education, science and economic fields, such as Work Armenia project, therefore, the recommendations of the expert group can be useful in terms of improving these projects.

The discussion participants also exchanged views on the steps directed for Armenia’s technological progress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan