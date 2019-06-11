Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

PM Pashinyan receives Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk


YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed issues referring to Nagorno Karabakh peace process and the establishment atmosphere of peace.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration