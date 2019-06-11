PM Pashinyan receives Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed issues referring to Nagorno Karabakh peace process and the establishment atmosphere of peace.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan