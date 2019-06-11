House of Representatives of Netherlands adopts resolution condemning Turkish president labeling the victims of Armenian Genocide 

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS.T he House of Representatives of the Netherlands adopted a resolution with predominant majority condemning the Turkish president labeling the victims of the Armenian Genocide on April 24, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan wrote on his facebook page.

“I am glad to learn and inform you that the House of Representatives of the Netherlands adopted a resolution with predominant majority: document condemns the Turkish President labelling the victims of the Armenian Genocide on April 24, at the same time obliging the government to inform the Turkish authorities on that stance. Special thanks to MPs representing various political forces and members of "Abovyan" Union Inge Drost and Mato Hakhverdyan for their enthusiastic work and productive efforts”, ARMENPRESS reports he wrote.

On April 24, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter to Patriarchal Vicar of Armenian Patriarcate of Istanbul Aram Atesian, who once again describing the 1.5 million Armenians who had fell victim of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Empire as "victims of the First World War." At one of the events, he emphasized that many were killed in that period as a result of disorders provoked by "Armenian bandits and armed groups."



Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan