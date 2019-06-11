Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-06-19

YEREVAN, 11 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 june, USD exchange rate down by 0.16 drams to 479.36 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.40 drams to 542.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.43 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.71 drams to 609.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 192.61 drams to 20476.09 drams. Silver price down by 2.62 drams to 227.25 drams. Platinum price down by 19.55 drams to 12375.66 drams.