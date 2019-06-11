Vardan Petrosyan announces Armenia comeback with stand-up show in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. After many years of break, Armenian comedian Vardan Petrosyan has announced a comeback with a stand-up show due in Yerevan.

The actor, scriptwriter and parodist said on Facebook he will perform the My Unfinished Song stand-up show on August 28th, 29th and 30th at the Stanislavsky Russian Drama Theater in Yerevan.

The show will tell Petrosyan’s experience in jail.

In 2013, Vardan Petrosyan was involved in a fatal traffic accident while driving down a highway in Armenia. The car driven by Petrosyan slammed into another vehicle, killing two underage passengers and injuring four others, including him. He was charged with vehicular manslaughter and sentenced to five years in prison. Later in the same year, his sentence was commuted, and in 2017 he was paroled.

Vardan Petrosyan, 60, is residing in Paris, France.

My Unfinished Song will be his first performance in Armenia after being released from prison.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan