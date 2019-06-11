2019 Fashion Forum Yerevan to deliver unique mix of glamour and culture

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. There’s gonna be a lot of glamour and glitter in the Armenian capital as numerous international fashion designers and experts are due to arrive for the Fashion Forum Yerevan 2019.

The event, scheduled for June 25-29, will enable Armenian designers to meet top international counterparts, participate in an educational forum and acquire new skills.

The grand opening of the II Fashion Forum Yerevan will take place in the Vordan Karmir Carpet Museum in downtown Yerevan, with a unique fashion show called Heritage. The show is expected to deliver a mesmerizing mix of Armenian handicraft arts and Armenian designer clothing and accessories – all based on the concept of Armenian culture.

“This is the second time that Fashion Forum Yerevan is being held, it has a purpose of educating and raising the qualification of designers and other experts interested in fashion,” said Vahan Khachatryan, a reputed fashion designer and President of the Fashion and Design Chamber, a sponsor of the event.

He said the forum’s educational part will take place June 26-27 in Yerevan’s TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, where more than a dozen foreign designers, stylists, fashion bloggers and reporters will share their knowledge with the Armenian fashion industry.

Khachatryan himself will present his collection, together with designer Aram Nikolyan, at the 5 Concept Designers Store. The collection has been prepared exclusively for this event.

The fashion event also has a cultural side, and the international fashion industry representatives will visit the province of Tavush in a tour co-sponsored by the My Armenia project of the Smithsonian Institute.

The event is co-sponsored by Vahan Khachatryan’s Fashion and Design Chamber, the EU and the Tourism Committee of the Armenian government.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan