Deputy PM Grigoryan holds meeting with Head of EU Delegation to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The deputy PM thanked the EU for assisting Armenia and the EU delegation for the effective cooperation with the government.

The officials exchanged views on the sectoral strategies and cooperation with the EU in the process of Armenia’s development strategy. Mher Grigoryan expressed hope that it would be possible to develop a qualified and real strategic document with joint efforts which will serve a base for revealing challenges and presenting Armenia’s development vision.

Both highlighted the need to develop a harmonized and systematic strategic document and implement it in the future in an open and constructive atmosphere. The deputy PM talked about the difficulties of the process and the government’s readiness to overcome them, expressing hope that the EU’s expert potential will contribute to effectively conducting this process.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan