Pensions to increase in Armenia in 2020 – deputy minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Pensions will increase in Armenia in 2020: the state is going to increase both the minimum pension and also to take actions to increase the average pension, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Smbat Saiyan told reporters in the Parliament.

“We have submitted the respective proposal. Within the frames of the medium-term expenditure program the constant increase of pensions is defined as a priority by the government’s action plan, and it is planned to regularly increase pensions. And in 2020 we will witness a rise in the amount of pensions”, he said.

He added that the discussions on the budgetary process will show how much the pensions will rise.

The deputy minister informed that increasing the pensions by 10% will require nearly 30 billion drams, moreover, the number of pensioners is also increasing.

