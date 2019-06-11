Levon Mnatsakanyan appointed Police Chief of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 11 approved the decision of the Cabinet according to which Levon Mnatsakanyan has been relieved from the position of Director of the State Service of Emergency Situations and has been appointed Police Chief of Artsakh, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another decision approved by the President, Vladik Khachatryan has been appointed director of the State Service of Emergency Situations.

Police Chief of Artsakh Igor Grigoryan has been dismissed from the post and was appointed advisor to the Artsakh President, the President’s Special Representative.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan