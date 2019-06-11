Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh relieved from position


STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree according to which Vitaly Balasanyan has been relieved from the position of Secretary of the Security Council, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration