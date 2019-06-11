President Sarkissian, Director of 3Sixty Strategic Advisors discuss Armenia’s tourism development prospects

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Ali Borhani, Director of a London-based 3Sixty Strategic Advisors, who arrived in Armenia to take part in the Armenian Summit of Minds which was held in Dilijan town, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Ali Borhani said he is deeply impressed with Armenia’s hospitality and beauty.

The sides touched upon Armenia’s tourism development prospects. Ali Borhani stated that Armenia has a great tourism potential which should be assessed right and needs to develop in a right direction.

The meeting also touched upon the Armenian Summit of Minds which was held in Armenia for the first time. Ali Borhani said he is impressed with the high organizational level of the Summit and expressed hope to again participate in the Summit works in Armenia.

