Yerevan police detain citizen of India in suspicion of battery, robbery


YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police have arrested a citizen of India in suspicion of battery and robbery.

Police said 33-year-old Ramnik S. was wanted since April 6th and was apprehended on June 10 in the Armenian capital.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




