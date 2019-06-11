Yerevan police detain citizen of India in suspicion of battery, robbery
YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police have arrested a citizen of India in suspicion of battery and robbery.
Police said 33-year-old Ramnik S. was wanted since April 6th and was apprehended on June 10 in the Armenian capital.
Other details weren’t immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
