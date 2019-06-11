Passenger flow increases 11.7% in Armenia’s airports in May 2019

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. In May of the current year the two airports of the Republic of Armenia served 243 016 people in total, thus exceeding the indicator of the same month of 2018 by 11.7%, Armenia International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.

As compared to May 2018, a 13.7% increase in passenger flow was observed at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan in the 5th month of 2019. In May 2019 Zvartnots served 229 974 passengers against 202 289 of the past May.

As for Shirak Airport of Gyumri, this May it served 13 042 passengers, while this indicator was 15 325 in May 2018. Thus there has been a decrease of 14.9 %.

Number of passengers in March 2018 Number of passengers in March 2019 Difference in %s Zvartnots 202 289 229 974 13.7% Shirak 15 325 13 042 -14.9% TOTAL 217 614 243 016 11.7%

Since the beginning of the year passenger flow at the two airports of Armenia has been 1 038 617 people, which exceeds the indicator of the same period of the previous year by 8.7 %.

In January-May 2019, at Zvartnots and Shirak airports there has also been recorded an increase of 1.2 % in the number of takeoff-landings, as compared to the same period of the previous year.