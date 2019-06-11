Minor suspected in raping 10-year-old boy

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. A 17 year old minor of an orphanage, known as a Special Educational Facility, is suspected in raping a 10 year old boy from the same institution.

The Investigative Committee did not specify the gender of the suspect.

It said the victim has been raped on two different occasions, once in late 2017 and then again in early 2018, by the suspect who threatened the 10-year-old with physical violence in a bedroom of the institution.

The suspect has been indicted with two counts of rape charges.

Authorities did not mention the institution by name and where it is located.

The case has been sent to court for further proceedings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan