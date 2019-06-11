US reaffirms readiness to launch talks with Iran

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Washington stands ready to launch talks with Tehran over the Iranian issue, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said during a press briefing.

“The only solution is a newer better – a new and better deal that addresses the full scope of Iran’s threats. Those threats form the basis of the 12 demands. As President Trump and the Secretary have said, we stand ready to talk. Iran’s leaders know how to reach us”, the spokesperson said.

She added that Iran’s recent threat to cease performing key nuclear commitments under the JCPOA is a big step in the wrong direction.

“The international community must remain united on this issue and hold the Iranian regime accountable for its threats to expand its nuclear program”, the State Department spokeswoman said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



