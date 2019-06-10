Armenia appoints new Ambassadors to a number of countries

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Ambassador of Armenia to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Slovenia and Croatia (residency in Prague). By another presidential decree Arman Kirakosyan has been recalled from the position of Ambassador of Armenia to Croatia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President's Office.

Gagik Ghalachyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Kirgizstan. Hi is also the Ambassador of Armenia to Kazakhstan (residency Nur-Sultan).

Andranik Hovhannisyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Switzerland. On April 12 he was appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office at Geneva.

