Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Kassym-Jomart Kemelyevich on wining presidential elections in Kazakhastan

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with newly elected President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelyevich and congratulated him on the confident victory in the presidential elections of Kazakhstan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Ministe rof Armenia, during the conversation Pashinyan and Kassym-Jomart Kemelyevich also discussed issues referring to future development and strengthening of bilateral relations.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan