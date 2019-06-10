Leader of Adekvad political party released from police department
YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Leader of Adekvad political party Artur Danielyan has been released from Yerevan Kentron police department.
ARMENPRESS reports Danielyan was taken to the police on June 1o.
''They released me because they carried out all the necessary procedures, they searched me and confiscated my belongings for a while. I refused to present any explanations'', he said.
According to media reports, on June 9 Danielyan addressed threatening expressions to PM Pashinyan during a live broadcast.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
