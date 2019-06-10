Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-06-19
YEREVAN, 10 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 june, USD exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 479.52 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.44 drams to 542.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.41 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.12 drams to 608.56 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price вup by 75.53 drams to 20668.7 drams. Silver price down by 0.73 drams to 229.87 drams. Platinum price вup by 28.52 drams to 12395.21 drams.
