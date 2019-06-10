President Sarkissian dreams of making Armenia one of the world’s leading countries

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian dreams of making Armenia one of the leading countries of the world in 15-20 years, the President told reporters today.

“The world is unpredictable, difficult and problematic, but we have huge opportunities despite being small if we are united and have a concrete program on where we move on. We need Armenia of artificial intelligence, high technologies and mathematics, rather than Armenia of programmers. This requires different components. One of them is promotion. The participants of the Summit of Minds came to discover Armenia, and we need to help them on this matter because only in this way we can become one of the leading countries of the world in 15-20 years, and this is my dream”, the President said.

Mr. Sarkissian said in case of a state the size is not important, and Armenia can be a beautiful country despite being small.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan