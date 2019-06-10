Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

Yerevan police detain leader of Adekvad political party


YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The leader of a newly founded political party Artur Danielyan has been detained by Yerevan police.

The Press and PR Department of Armenian Police confirmed that Artur Danielyan, leader of Adevkvad Political Party, has been taken to the downtown’s police station in Yerevan.

“Materials are being prepared regarding the incident, actions are being taken,” police said.

Danielyan has reportedly threatened Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with physical violence during a June 9 live broadcast on Facebook. It is unclear if his arrest is connected with the statements made during the broadcast.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration