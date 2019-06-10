‘I hope we will start working on 2020 Armenian Summit of Minds’ – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Official reception in honor of the participants and guests of the Armenian Summit of Minds, which was held in Armenia’s Dilijan town, has been organized in the Armenian Presidential Palace in the evening of June 9 on behalf of President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian addressed the guests during the event:

“It’s an honor to welcome you here, at the Armenian Presidential Palace. This is the last day of the Armenian Summit of Minds. I hope, Thierry, we will start working towards the first day of the 2020 Armenian Summit of Minds.

These were really three wonderful days we spent together. As I said in the morning, the most important factor of the Armenian Summit of Minds or any other international forum is to learn something new from that. I really learned a lot during these three days. I learned from you that we are not perfect yet, that the world has so many problems, starting from nature, climate, geopolitics, domestic policy, culture up to misunderstanding, absence of tolerance and etc. But I continue to be optimistic because when we gather together during such events, especially for the Summit of Minds, this gives us hope that we really can build our ark, the ark of the Summit of Minds, the human thought which will unite and solve all those problems we face today, will be able to understand how to deal with the universe, how to prepare the life of our children in the future and how to make the world better for the next generations.

It’s important that by talking about the problems of the world, the remaining region, geopolitics, economic issues or dialogue of civilizations here in Armenia, every time we draw parallels with our domestic problems. In some sense we reveal Armenia from the viewpoint of our friends, the world and our partners. And this is interesting because I revealed Armenia, and it is amazing.

It was a pleasure to host all of you here. I also look forward to host you next year which will be much more interesting summit for several reasons. Now we know what to talk about, and the three main questions are the same – what is happening, what to do and how to do that.

Now I know a little more than three days before. But I still don’t know what is taking place. And you will help everyone to find right responses to these three questions next year. Thank you very much.

This is not the end, this is the beginning”.

