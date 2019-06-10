Armenian PM congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on victory in Kazakhstan presidential election

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on winning the presidential election in Kazakhstan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,

Congratulations on your victory in the presidential election of Kazakhstan. The election showed the high level of trust the good people of Kazakhstan demonstrate to you and your activity program.

I wish you success in the implementation of all goals while serving in this position for the sake of peace, progress and prosperity of the good people of Kazakhstan.

I am confident that we will be able to further strengthen and improve the relations between our peoples and countries with joint efforts. I am ready to make all necessary efforts both at bilateral and multilateral formats aimed at further developing the dialogue and the cooperation”.

Kazakhstan’s incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won Sunday’s presidential election in all the regions of the country with 70.76% of votes.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan