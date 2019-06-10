Armenian FM sees need to intensify efforts to solve non-discriminatory pricing issue of energy resources in EAEU

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Assuming chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Armenia got a chance not only to affect the formation of the agenda of the structure, but also to promote its priorities. As a priority it is necessary to intensify efforts to solve the sensitive issue of pricing for energy resources on non-discriminatory basis, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the parliamentary hearings on Armenia’s EAEU chairmanship year.

“By assuming the Union’s chairmanship Armenia received an opportunity not only to affect the formation of the structure’s agenda, but also to promote its priorities being more initiator, contributing to the Union’s development, as well as expanding its opportunities via the structure. The Armenian Prime Minister introduced Armenia’s chairmanship priorities in January 2019, such as the digital agenda, creation of a single energy, oil and gas markets, the development and diversification of transportation infrastructures and etc. Outlining several priorities I would like to state the following: it is necessary to intensify efforts aimed at conducting an agreed upon energy policy and solving the sensitive issue of pricing for energy resources on non-discriminatory basis, as well as their transit transportation via the territories of the member states, also taking into account the transit components”, the Armenian FM said.

The minister said in the past years the EAEU has proved that it’s an established structure, positive dynamics has been recorded in main economic indicators, and important decisions have been made at multiple directions of the Eurasian integration. According to him, over the past five years the EAEU is showing a convincing growth of mutual trade despite the difficulties of the first years. The EAEU states have recorded major growth in the economic indicators. Compared to 2017 the internal trade increased 9.2%, that with the third countries – by 18.8%, and the export of goods increased 26.8%.

The EAEU member states are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan