Justice Minister reveals reason of resignation

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Days after tendering his resignation, Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan eventually commented on his reasons for stepping down.

He made a very brief comment when asked by reporters why he resigned.

“Upon assessing the information flows in the media and not only in the media, I made this decision and tendered my resignation,” Zeynalyan said, adding that he has “assessed the entire information flows”.

He refused to clarify what he meant.

Zeynalyan said he is stepping down as Justice Minister on June 7.

He continues serving as Justice Minister until the resignation will be formalized by President Sarkissian.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan