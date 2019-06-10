PM’s Office reports nearly 650,000,000 drams savings in maintenance spending

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister’s Office said it has saved 643,597,000 drams in its 2018 maintenance expenditures.

The office was allocated with 4 billion 374 million 835 thousand drams under the 2018 state budget but spent only 3 billion 731 million 238 thousand drams.

Around 45 million drams from the total amount was provisioned for buying vehicles, which the office found to be non-expedient and directed this money to other projects, Chief of Staff of PM Nikol Pashinyan’s Office Eduard Aghajanyan said in parliamentary committee debates of the 2018 budget performance.

He said the savings occurred within the framework of provisioned projects, the majority of which are from grant and lending projects.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan