Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament – LIVE
YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia on June 10.
A number of bills to be debated at the second reading are included in the session agenda.
The agenda includes the bills on making changes in the Law on Normative Legal Acts, the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Law on Public Administration System Bodies, changes and amendments in the Law on Police and the Tax Code.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
