Retired general Y. Khachaturov lacked required paperwork for leaving country, police say

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Retired Armenian general Yuri Khachaturov, a suspect in the ongoing March 1 investigation, was banned from leaving the country due to lack of necessary paperwork, police said in an explanation issued on June 10.

Khachaturov is suspected in “overthrowing Constitutional Order” during the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, when he was serving as deputy defense minister. He was charged in 2018 when serving as Secretary General of CSTO, a position he was dismissed from at the request of Armenia later in November 2018.

On June 8th, Khachaturov, currently on bail, wanted to travel to Georgia but was banned from leaving Armenia at the border despite reportedly having a court’s permission to do so.

But in today’s explanation, police said a court’s permission is not sufficient for the retired general to travel abroad.

“We find it noteworthy to clarify that defendant Yuri Khachaturov’s exit was banned because he did not possess a proper procedural document, a permission filed with a decision by the investigative body”, police said.

The March 1 events colloquially refer to the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people, including two security officers dead. The unrest spanned from late February until late March. The events are known simply as March First because it was on this day when police troops violently dispersed protesters in downtown Yerevan.

The protests were led by First President of Armenia Levon-Ter Petrosyan, who according to official results of the election lost to Serzh Sargsyan. Ter-Petrosyan's supporters believed the election was rigged.

Robert Kocharyan was the outgoing president at the time.

Incumbent PM Nikol Pashinyan was a senior member of Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s political party at the time and was coordinating the protests.

