Italian ceramic production to be established in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Italian ceramic production will be established in Armenia, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan said during the first Armenian-Italian Business Forum in Yerevan on June 10.

“Several months ago we were talking with the Ambassador of Italy about a company that is engaged in ceramic production and has plans to establish a factory in Armenia and have markets in the US and Europe. Today the company has already imported its equipment and the staff who will work in the factory, has sent them to Italy for training and will start releasing and exporting goods within 2-3 months”, the minister said.

The Armenian-Italian Business Forum kicked off today in Yerevan which is attended by representatives of local companies, Italian associations and Simest.

