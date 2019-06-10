Justice minister refuses to comment on his resignation, vows to answer questions in Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Artak Zeynalyan refused to comment on his resignation.

During a meeting today on introduction of electronic tools the reporters asked the minister why he made a decision to resign, but the latter refused to answer the question.

“Dear reporters, I must take part in this event now, let me do that. Today I am going to introduce the annual report of the budget in the Parliament, after that I will answer to your questions”, he said.

Minister of justice of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan has resigned on June 7, he said on Facebook.

“Dear friends, dear people,

I have resigned from the position of minister of justice. Assuming the office of a minister in this historic period for our people was a very responsible step, but also a step aimed at having a chance to gradually solve the legal issues which emerged while conducting human rights activities. I am satisfied with this step and would like to thank Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for proposing my candidacy for the justice minister, the ministry staff for joint interesting, productive and responsible work. I also want to thank the international partners and civil society representatives for the joint work”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan