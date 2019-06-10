Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wins Kazakhstan presidential election with 70.76% of votes
YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan’s incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won Sunday’s presidential election in all the regions of the country with 70.76% of votes. Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov announced these preliminary results at a briefing on Monday, TASS reported.
“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - 6,504,054 votes, or 70.76%”, Petrov said.
