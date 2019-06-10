Riot police use batons, pepper spray to disperse Hong Kong protests

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Hundreds of thousands of people have marched in Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill that would allow suspected criminals to be sent to mainland China for trial, the BBC reported.

Organizers say there were one million people, which would make it the biggest march in more than 20 years. Police say there were 240,000 at its peak.

After it ended, clashes erupted between hundreds of demonstrators and police.

Demonstrators tried to break into the Legislative Council complex, and riot police used batons and pepper spray.

Critics to the bill say those Hong Kong would be “exposed to China's deeply flawed justice system, and it would lead to further erosion of the city's judicial independence”, but supporters say safeguards are in place.

