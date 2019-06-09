ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Armenian PM comments on speculations over NK conflict negotiation process

How can people occupy territory where they have lived for centuries – Pashinyan responds to Azerbaijani reporter

Azerbaijan’s failure to notify on upcoming military drills raised at OSCE

We are ready to any development – MoD spokesperson comments on Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises

Artsakh’s MFA calls for urgent introduction of international mechanisms to control ceasefire regime

Decentralized co-operation between municipalities of Artsakh and France in no way contradicts international obligations of France – Artsakh MFA

Our special, partnering relations can be noted in many occasions – Putin says to Pashinyan

We intend to make Armenia heaven on earth for talented people - Nikol Pashinyan attends plenary session at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Armenian, Greek and Cypriot FMs sum up results of first trilateral meeting

“Summit of minds” is good platform for Armenia to get very important answers about the world

Ambassador downplays Kazakh police targeting motorists driving cars with Armenian license plate

Pashinyan announces plan to create Anti-Corruption court in Armenia

Armenian State Interest Fund to support Government in improving investment environment

Armenia confirms charter of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, PM’s administration to have 720 staffers

Indicted former police official jailed

Armenia introduces state duty on imported Iranian cement

Armenian parliament approves new military service options for volunteers

Parliament unanimously adopts bill on providing assistance to persons affected during 2008 March 1 events

Child victims of human trafficking to receive financial support in Armenia

Armenian parliament adopts Tax Code amendment package at first reading

Gambling restrictions pass first hearing in parliament

Relatively low inflation environment maintained in Armenia – CBA President

Armenia Airways announces maiden voyage with Yerevan-Tehran roundtrip flights

Ian Gillan, Tony Iommi in Yerevan for Rock Aid Armenia 30th anniversary: Smoke on the Water re-recording proceeds to help Gyumri Music School

New postage stamp dedicated to theme “Sport: Armenian famous footballers: Henrikh Mkhitaryan” put into circulation