ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

Armenian PM comments on speculations over NK conflict negotiation process
How can people occupy territory where they have lived for centuries – Pashinyan responds to Azerbaijani reporter
Azerbaijan’s failure to notify on upcoming military drills raised at OSCE
We are ready to any development – MoD spokesperson comments on Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises
Artsakh’s MFA calls for urgent introduction of international mechanisms to control ceasefire regime
Decentralized co-operation between municipalities of Artsakh and France in no way contradicts international obligations of France – Artsakh MFA
Our special, partnering relations can be noted in many occasions – Putin says to Pashinyan
We intend to make Armenia heaven on earth for talented people - Nikol Pashinyan attends plenary session at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Armenian, Greek and Cypriot FMs sum up results of first trilateral meeting
“Summit of minds” is good platform for Armenia to get very important answers about the world
Ambassador downplays Kazakh police targeting motorists driving cars with Armenian license plate
Pashinyan announces plan to create Anti-Corruption court in Armenia
Armenian State Interest Fund to support Government in improving investment environment
Armenia confirms charter of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, PM’s administration to have 720 staffers
Indicted former police official jailed
Armenia introduces state duty on imported Iranian cement
Armenian parliament approves new military service options for volunteers
Parliament unanimously adopts bill on providing assistance to persons affected during 2008 March 1 events
Child victims of human trafficking to receive financial support in Armenia
Armenian parliament adopts Tax Code amendment package at first reading
Gambling restrictions pass first hearing in parliament
Relatively low inflation environment maintained in Armenia – CBA President
Armenia Airways announces maiden voyage with Yerevan-Tehran roundtrip flights
Ian Gillan, Tony Iommi in Yerevan for Rock Aid Armenia 30th anniversary: Smoke on the Water re-recording proceeds to help Gyumri Music School
New postage stamp dedicated to theme “Sport: Armenian famous footballers: Henrikh Mkhitaryan” put into circulation