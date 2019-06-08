Catholicos of All Armenians receives Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus Pavel

YEREVAN, JUNE 8 ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II received His Eminence Metropolitan Pavel of Minsk and Zaslav, the Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus Pavel at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, ARMENPRESS reports head of public relations department of the Mother See Fr. Vahram Melikyan wrote on his Facebook page.

His Holiness Pavel has arrived in Armenia at the invitation of the Catholicos of All Armenians. Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan was also present at the meeting.

The Armenian Catholicos underlined with satisfaction, that the visit of the Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus Pavel not only reaffirmed the personal friendly and warm relations, but also is aimed at fostering fraternal relations between Churches and further strengthening of partnership. Catholicos Karekin II recalled the years of their postgraduate studies at the Moscow Theological Academy

His Holiness Karekin II highlighted such visits, citing also his regular meetings with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, during which they discuss the problems and challenges facing the Churches and the ways to overcome them.

Thanking for the warm reception, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus Pavel said that it was a long time he wanted to pay a visit to Armenia. He noted that he is well aware of the heroic historical path of the Armenian people and the Armenian Church and in different places of his service he regularly interacted with the bodies of the Armenian Church and the representatives of the Armenian community.

The two spiritual leaders exchanged views on the activities of their Churches.

At the end of the meeting the Armenian Catholicos wished his spiritual brother health and long years of productive activities.

