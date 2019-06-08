World order established following WWII collapses – former French PM calls on to understand each other on the way to new world

YEREVAN, JUNE 8 ARMENPRESS. Dominique de Villepin, a French politician who served as Prime Minister of France from 31 May 2005 to 17 May 2007 under President Jacques Chirac, thinks that the “Summit of minds” in Dilijan can foster better mutual understanding and use of imagination. ARMENPRESS reports Dominique de Villepin said that currently there are wrong ideas in the world, misunderstandings, conflicts and people feel the consequences on their skin.

“For years I have been amazed at that how little imagination is used in the world. Diplomacy is the sphere where people use their brains and ideas to make a better world, but when you look at the current situation of the world, we see that the world order established following the World War II has completely collapsed. We do not see what kind of new world we will have, what kind of institutions that will create new ideas and concepts and will define the world in which we will live we will have”, former French Prime Minister said.

For solving this issue Dominique de Villepin thinks it’s necessary to understand each other and use the imagination.

He reminded how France and Germany had for centuries fought against each other, but after the WWII decided that the worst enemy can become the best friend.

“Establishing best relations is just a matter of practice. If we want to achieve that we have to start from ourselves, we have first of all start changing ourselves which will give us an opportunity to have better relations with others”, the former French PM concluded.

Among the participants of the event are French Prime Minister (2005-2007) Dominique de Villepin, United States National Security Advisor at Obama administration, retired United States Marine Corps general James Jones, Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation and Ambassador at Large Mikhail Shvydkoy, Director of Investment and Enterprise at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) James Zhan, Former UK Health Minister, Professor Ara Darzi, President of the Italian National Research Council Massimo Inguscio, Siemens CEO Jan-Marc Lischka and others.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan