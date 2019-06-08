Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime 250 times

YEREVAN, JUNE 8 ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime nearly 250 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of July June 2-8, during which over 2500 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, on June 4 Azerbajani forces also fired 60 millimeter mortars (4 projectiles) and AGS-17 grenade launcher (25 projectiles)

The front line units of the Defense Army of Artsakh took relevant actions to silence the provocations of the adversary, continuing to keep full control of the situation and confidently carry out their military duty.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan