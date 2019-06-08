European Stocks - 07-06-19

MOSCOW, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 7 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.77% to 12045.38 points, French CAC 40 is up by 1.62% to 5364.05 points, British FTSE is up by 0.99% to 7331.94 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 0.46% to 1325.95 points.