US stocks up - 07-06-19

NEW YORK, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 7 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones is up by 1.02% to 25983.94 points, S&P 500 is up by 1.05% to 2873.34 points, Nasdaq is up by 1.66% to 7742.10 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.