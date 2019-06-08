LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1774.00, copper price stood at $5823.00, lead price stood at $1904.00, nickel price stood at $11780.00, tin price stood at $19050.00, zinc price stood at $2511.00, molybdenum price stood at $27073.00, cobalt price is down by 13.85% to $28000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.