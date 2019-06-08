Economy, finances, artificial intelligence – “Summit of minds” has large agenda

YEREVAN, JUNE 8 ARMENPRESS. The founder of “Monthly barometer”. Which is the organizer of “Summit of minds” Thierry Malleret is confident that it’s a good opportunity for new projects and ideas. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs Thierry Malleret noted that this is the first time that the summit goes out of the French city Chamonix.

“My friends and I are very proud for holding the summit in Dilijan. We will refer to various issues - Economy, finances, artificial intelligence and so on”, he said. Thierry Malleret noted that this summit is an opportunity for developing personal connections, since people with unbelievable intellectual and social capital representing 27 different countries have gathered in one place.

“Each one is a leader in his sphere – business, investments, politics. Spending here 3 days we have a chance to interact and get to know each other better, there will also be investment proposals. We will put a small stone on the building of the development of the country, fostering the welfare of the public”, Thierry Mallere said.

Among the participants of the event are French Prime Minister (2005-2007) Dominique de Villepin, United States National Security Advisor at Obama administration, retired United States Marine Corps general James Jones, Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation and Ambassador at Large Mikhail Shvydkoy, Director of Investment and Enterprise at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) James Zhan, Former UK Health Minister, Professor Ara Darzi, President of the Italian National Research Council Massimo Inguscio, Siemens CEO Jan-Marc Lischka and others.