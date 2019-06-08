Over 100 prominent political and military figures, scientists, businessmen – “Armenian summit of minds” kicks off 

YEREVAN, JUNE 8 ARMENPRESS. French “Summit of minds” has kicked off in Dilijan city of Armenia.

The Summit of Minds, held annually in France’s Chamonix, this year will be held in Armenia for the first time. Armenia is the first country to host this French event.

ARMENPRESS reports the agreement on holding the event in Armenia was reached in September, 2018, when President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian was participating in the annual “Summit of minds” as the keynote speaker.

Over 100 prominent political and military figures from Armenia and abroad, scientists and businessmen participate in the event.

A number of thematic discussions are planned, which will focus on the geopolitical processes in Eurasia and the Middle East, high technologies and management, artificial intelligence, digital economy and so on.

The event will be over on June 9. The key partner of the summit is “The Monthly Barometer” prestigious analytical center.

