Armenian parliament adopts Tax Code amendment package at first reading

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia approved the Tax Code amendment package at first reading. ARMENPRESS reports during June 7 extraordinary session of the parliament 72 MPs voted in favor and 32 MP – against.

Before the voting “Prosperous Armenia” party member Mikayel Melkumyan informed that their party will vote against the bill, presenting their disagreements. He particularly noted that minimal salaries should not be taxed.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan