We discussed with Russian President issues of future cooperation in defense – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashyinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed issues of future cooperation in defense during their meeting on June 6, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during a press conference following the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, answering the remark of a reporter that during the interview on the meeting the PM noted that the issue of buying “Iskander” from Russia has not been discussed.

“The reporter asked me if I want to buy a second Iskander. I answered who said that we have only one Iskander and need a second one? I said that we have enough Iskanders and discuss other issues. We discuss the opportunities for future cooperation in that sphere. No doubt, Russia is a strategic partner for Armenia, including from the prespective of ensuring security. Our countries are CSTO members, and we have a lot to discuss in the sphere of security”, Pashinyan said.