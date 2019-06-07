Armenia can recorded over 7% economic growth as a result of reforms – IMF report

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. If the government successes in implementing the planned structural reforms, Armenia can record over 7% economic growth, ARMENPRESS reports reads the reports of the IMF called “Republic of Armenia, Selected Issues”.

On June 5 the IMF published 2 reports on Armenia. In the first report the possible impact of the Government-initiated reforms was evaluated. Particularly, it was recorded that if the planned reforms are successfully implemented, it will be possible to ensure annual 7% economic growth.

According to the report, in the upcoming decade unemployment will decline by 3% and there will be 2.5% of GDP growth.

